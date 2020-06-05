Icicle River to open for hatchery spring Chinook

From staff and wire reports

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife instituted a rule change to open the Icicle River to retention of hatchery spring Chinook, starting one hour before official sunrise Friday to one hour after official sunset on June 30, 2020.

Sufficient returns of Icicle River hatchery spring Chinook are expected to meet broodstock needs at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery and to provide for sport angler harvest.

The locations on the Icicle River in Chelan County affected are:

From the closure signs located 800 feet upstream of the mouth of the river to 500 feet downstream from the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery Barrier Dam, and;

From the shoreline markers where Cyo Road intersects the Icicle River at the Sleeping Lady Resort to the Icicle Peshastin Irrigation Footbridge (approximately 750 feet upstream from the Snow Lakes trailhead parking area).

Daily limit is one hatchery Chinook (adult or jack), minimum size 12 inches, with mandatory retention of legal Chinook. Anglers will release all salmon other than hatchery Chinook. Night closure is in effect and motorized vessels are not allowed on the Icicle River. Two-pole endorsement does not apply to this fishery.

Anglers are reminded to follow state guidelines related to COVID-19 by continuing to recreate in their local communities, traveling only with family or other members of their immediate household, and practicing physical distancing by keeping 6 feet apart.

This fishery will be actively monitored and could potentially close at any time if the non-treaty harvest share is met or if additional hatchery broodstock are needed.

For more information, contact Travis Maitland, District 7 fish biologist, (509) 665-3337; Chad Jackson, Region 2 Fish Program manager, (509) 754-4624.