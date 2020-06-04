Jaylen Shead recounts disturbing racist remarks made by Texas State coach before transferring to Washington State

Jaylen Shead transferred from Texas State to Washington State at a notably late stage of the 2019 college basketball offseason, officially signing to play for coach Kyle Smith on Sept. 27 – just 41 days before the Cougars opened the regular season at home against Seattle U.

The timing of Shead’s transfer felt bizarre, as did the nature of it, considering Shead had been the starting point guard for a Texas State team that won 24 games the season prior, and was primed to reassume that role for the Bobcats as a senior.

Late Thursday afternoon, more than one week after George Floyd died while in police custody in Minnesota, Shead shared the reasonining behind his transfer, citing disturbing racially-charged remarks – and other instances of racism – from coach Danny Kaspar while the point guard was playing for the Bobcats.

With four handwritten notes attached, Shead sent out the following tweet at 4:02 p.m.: “With all this going on, let’s talk about what I and other players dealt w (with) playing (basketball emoji) for Danny Kaspar at Texas State. Many asked why the starting PG on a 25 win, 1st place contender team would transfer before his senior szn.. well.”

In the three notes attached to the tweet, Shead called his experience playing for Kaspar “shocking” and claimed he could overlook “the lies he fed us to get us and keep us there,” and “the way he disregarded the rules and our healthy.”

In the tweet, however, Shead explains he “could not turn away from the many racially insensitive things that were said to me and other teammtes.” Shead, who played in 12 games and started seven for the Cougars before suffering a season- and career-ending injury, says he transferred because he was afraid lashing out against Kaspar would diminish his chances of playing after college or becoming a coach.

“His words were not only insensitive to the black community, but others as well,” Shead wrote. “I chose to leave because I knew I’d eventually say something and I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to to play anywhere or get a coaching job as I want to one day. But I am doing a disservice to those that come after. I watched as many people ignored or toned out his ways, but no more.”

Shead went on to cite seven different instances of Kaspar making racially insensitive remarks to the African-American and European players on the Bobcats’ team.

According to Shead, Kaspar apparently encouraged players to speed up during suicide running drills by telling them to “chase that chicken.”

When the Bobcats were not moving at the desired pace during a close out drill, Kaspar allegely said “if a brown man with a turbin and AK-47 walked in, I bet y’all would run as fast as you could.”

A European player, thought to be forward Nedeljko Prijovic by former San Marcos Record Texas State beat writer Ishmael Johnson, was supposedly told during practice “a lot of the boosters/alumni here at (Texas State) are Trump supporters, you keep messing up I’ll have you deported.”

In one instance, when Texas State players were talking amongst each other in a hallway, one of them used the N-word, to which Kasper apparently responded “if y’all can say the N-word that means I can say it.”

Shead also recalls running suicides during practice and teammates noting “damn he moving fast.” According to Shead’s account, Kasper said “he’s running like the cops are behind him.”

Following the semester, after final grades were posted, Kaspar met with players in the weight room and made assumptions as to where they’d be working based on their grade-point-average, Shead said.

“__ got a 2.2 gpa, he’ll be working at Popeyes Chicken. ___ got a 2.9 gpa, he’ll be a manager at Hertz.”

“Most of the jobs he predicted for us were catered toward black stereotypes,” Shead wrote in the tweet.

Shead used one more example that pointed toward Kaspar’s racial insensitivity. In a team handbook, the coach prohibited players from wearing certain clothing items and accessories – “certain items that only the black players wore such as durags and earrings,” the player wrote.

According to Shead, Kaspar also imposed guidelines regarding the length of players’ hair and indicated players couldn’t wear twists or deadlocks “because it made us look like ‘gangsters.’”

Wrote Shead: “This also included tattoos, which I personally have many of that I’ve explained to him several times their meaning and my lobve for art but he still gave off his opinion of how ‘tacky’ they were and that I was ‘better than that.’”

Responding to a Twitter user, Shead said he made an attempt to address Kaspar about his behavior but “got wrote off as uncoachable” and” “had to help myself first to continue my career.”

Shead didn’t immediately respond to a direct message from The Spokesman-Review for an interview and Texas State media relations had yet to reply to an E-mail seeking comment from Kaspar when this story was posted.

Alex Peacock, a forward who played at Texas State with Shead expressed support for his teammate in a tweet, posting “I stand with my boy jaylen and everything he says 100%.”

In a separate tweet, Shead indicated he experienced at his first school, Cal Poly, writing that former Mustangs coach Joe Callero advised his African-American players from “living too far from campus or with other black players (because) that would cause problems.”

The Pflugerville, Texas, native played for the Mustangs for less than two full seasons before transferring to Texas State and eventually grad transferring to WSU.

Shead said he relished his time at WSU and said he wished “it could’ve lasted longer” because of the relationship he built with Smith, the program’s first-year coach.

“Coach Smith is one of the most genuine human beings I’ve ever met,” Shead wrote. “I could not have been happier with the short time I was at Wazzu.”

As primarily a ball distributor for the Cougars, Shead averaged 2.9 points, 2.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in 22.8 minutes per game.