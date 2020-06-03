SWX Home
Sports >  Outdoors

Reader photo: Lewis’s woodpecker is a regal explorer

Lewis’s woodpecker is a large North American species which ornithologist Alexander Wilson named after Meriwether Lewis, one of the explorers who surveyed the areas bought by the U.S. as part of the Louisiana Purchase and discovered this species of bird. Taken west of Davenport, Washington on May 7, 2020. (Buck Domitrovich / COURTESY)
Lewis’s woodpecker is a large North American species which ornithologist Alexander Wilson named after Meriwether Lewis, one of the explorers who surveyed the areas bought by the U.S. as part of the Louisiana Purchase and discovered this species of bird. Taken west of Davenport, Washington on May 7, 2020. (Buck Domitrovich / COURTESY)
Twitter
Facebook
Email

One of the largest species of American woodpeckers, Lewis’s woodpecker is a large North American species that ornithologist Alexander Wilson named after Meriwether Lewis, one of the explorers who surveyed the areas bought by the U.S. as part of the Louisiana Purchase and discovered this species of bird.

Although it forages for insects by boring into trees with its chisel-like bill, the bird also catches insects in the air during flight, a habit in which only a few other woodpeckers engage. It also feeds on berries and nuts, and will shell and store nuts in cracks and holes in wood to store until winter.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Outdoors

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.