Montana State Linebacker Troy Andersen will Redshirt 2020 Season

Alex Eschelman

The Bobcats’ First Team All-American linebacker, Troy Andersen, will redshirt the 2020 season due to a lower extremity injury.

Andersen injured himself last season during the second half of the UC Davis game. He was originally scheduled to undergo surgery in February, but because of Covid-19, it didn’t happen until early May.

“I truly believe Troy is the best player in the FCS, and yes is it going to hurt for us to lose him? Yeah. Is it going to galvanize our team and put a bigger chip on our shoulder? You bet,” Head Coach Jeff Choate said during a Zoom meeting with the media on Wednesday.

The redshirt senior will finish his eligibility in 2021. As for the rest of Montana State football, they plan to start their season on time and host Long Island University on Saturday, Sept. 5.