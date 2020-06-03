Gonzaga’s Mark Few supports colleague’s idea to give student-athletes day off on election day

Gonzaga coach Mark Few is on board with former Portland coach Eric Reveno’s idea to make election day Nov. 3 a mandatory off day for NCAA student-athletes.

George Floyd’s death has fueled protests against racial injustice across the country for the last nine days. Voting is one potential method to promote change.

Reveno, an assistant coach at Georgia Tech, proposed the idea of giving student-athletes election day off on Twitter, writing, “We must empower, educate and guide our athletes to be part of the change. We need action. There is symbolism in every holiday and it’s powerful.”

Numerous men’s and women’s coaches from multiple sports applauded Reveno’s tweet, though some questioned if football coaches would be willing to give players the day off during game week.

Few told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman his team will not practice Nov. 3 and he will educate and encourage players to vote. Nov. 3 falls late in the practice schedule leading up to season openers in college basketball.

Reveno coached at Portland from 2007-16 before joining Georgia Tech’s staff.