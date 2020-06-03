Former Gonzaga guard Demetri Goodson earns college scouting job with Green Bay Packers

Former Gonzaga guard Demetri ‘Meech’ Goodson has earned a promotion in the Green Bay Packers’ scouting department.

Goodson, an intern last season, has been named a college scout covering the Midlands region, the NFL team announced.

Goodson played three seasons at Gonzaga from 2009-11, the last two as the starting point guard, before transferring to Baylor to play cornerback on the football team.

Green Bay drafted Goodson in the sixth round in 2014. He made three starts and 30 tackles while playing in 26 games over three seasons. He saw extensive time on special teams units. He was also on the New Orleans Saints’ roster in 2018.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Goodson averaged 5.1 points and 2.0 assists at Gonzaga. The hard-nosed, defensive-minded Goodson hit one of the biggest postseason shots in program history when he drove the length of the floor and made an 8-foot runner in an 83-81 win over Western Kentucky in 2009 NCAA Tournament.

Before Goodson committed to Gonzaga in 2007, Arizona State offered Goodson a football scholarship, even though he stopped playing football after his sophomore year at Klein Collins High in Spring, Texas.

Goodson’s older brother, Mike, played running back at Texas A&M and five NFL seasons from 2009-2013.