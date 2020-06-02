Volunteers needed for National Trails Day project at Mica Peak

From staff reports

In celebration of National Trails Day on Saturday, join Evergreen East on a socially-distanced trail building project at Mica Peak.

The event will be the final push to complete Silicate Slide, a mountain bike-specific downhill flow trail in this county conservation area. This is the culmination of two years of planning and hard work by organizers and volunteers.

Trail project leaders will be on hand for instruction and to ensure that current social distancing guidelines and safety precautions are followed to prevent possible spread of COVID-19.

Small teams will depart the trailhead in half-hour intervals, starting at 8 a.m., to avoid crowding and volunteers will work 10-20 feet from one another to provide a safe and effective trail building environment for everyone.

Each work party will work on a different section of trail and end at a different time to avoid overcrowding at the trailhead. Volunteers can sign up for any of the five seperate details on Eventbrite.

Meet at the Belmont Road trailhead at the designated time. Bring work gloves, weather-appropriate clothing, sunscreen, bug spray, water and a mask. Tools and post-work refreshments will be provided.