‘I will not be silenced.’ Coaches, players from local colleges speak out in the wake of George Floyd’s death

The death of George Floyd and the nationwide protests that ensued as a result have prompted millions to voice their concerns and speak out about the ramifications of racial inequality and police brutality. Dozens of Washington State, Gonzaga and Eastern Washington student-athletes and coaches have used, and continue to use, social media to express their thoughts about Floyd’s death and the conversations that have resulted from it.

WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun:

WSU soccer player Mykiaa Minniss:

Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few:

WSU football coach Nick Rolovich:

Eastern Washington football coach Aaron Best:

WSU football player Lamonte McDougle:

PSA College coaches: A statement is not enough Y’all have been benefiting from the hard work of young African-American men your entire careers I need to be seeing some donations and if it really took 6 days for you to address what’s going on you’re just trying to save face. — Lamonte McDougle (@ninetheslime) June 1, 2020

WSU volleyball player Kalyah Williams:

Ex-Gonzaga basketball player Brandon Clarke:

HAS TO STOP. It’s embarrassing and humiliating, there’s gotta be an end 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/YtCZ9s0vVU — Brandon Clarke (@brandonclarke23) May 28, 2020

WSU football player Renard Bell:

They’ve arrested thousands of protesters and still have yet to arrest 3 out of 4 cops involved in the murder on George Floyd — BELL 🛎 (@RenardBell_) June 1, 2020

Gonzaga women’s basketball coach Lisa Fortier:

Too many people I love and too many people I will never meet, live a life filled with emotions they should not have to feel. I will always stand with them. #NoMoreRacism #BlackLivesMatter #Equality #Spokane pic.twitter.com/I5zJX6DLHz — Lisa Mispley Fortier (@FortZagWBB) May 31, 2020

WSU basketball player Isaac Bonton:

As long as we can BREATHE, we should not be SILENT.. And that goes for everybody! ✊🏽💯 — Isaac Bonton (@ibonton13) June 1, 2020

Eastern Washington football player Eric Barriere:

Praying for peace 🙏 But enough is enough. At this point you’re either with the movement or against it. This has been going on for way too long, it’s time for a change. — Eric Barriere Jr (@EB3__) May 31, 2020

Ex-Idaho quarterback Matt Linehan:

No justice, No peace pic.twitter.com/HCd1CkSd1j — Coach Matt Linehan (@MattLinehan_10) June 1, 2020

WSU football player Syr Riley:

You see what’s going on! If you choose to be silent, you are apart of the problem! https://t.co/4G7pP8jawp — Diesel⛽️ (@BigSyr78) June 1, 2020

WSU football player Kassidy Woods:

And you wonder why minority college students want safe spaces and organizations/clubs where we being at a PWI! Racism is not a political issue, it’s a moral issue. Racism, racial slurs, racist ideals is wrong and anyone who supports it in any form is wrong PERIOD! https://t.co/ct7mnnMb5f — 𝓚𝓪𝓼𝓼𝓲𝓭𝔂𝓦𝓸𝓸𝓭𝓼 (@Kassidy7Woods) June 1, 2020

WSU Chief Operating Officer Bryan Blair:

“Hope is the only thing stronger than fear” ✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/d6ps0mLA8a — Bryan B. Blair (@BtotheBlair) May 30, 2020

Former Gonzaga basketball player Nigel Williams-Goss:

https://t.co/JU4OTXLzDa

My mom, who has her PhD in Human Services (and is white) wrote this article today! It addresses the role that white people, and all races, can play in helping change our current social climate. THIS is why my mom is my hero! Plz share and RT — Nigel Williams-Goss (@NigelWG5) May 29, 2020

WSU football player Jamire Calvin:

What has peaceful protest brought us, if we are still fighting the same issues today ?? 🤔… — Jamire Calvin (@Jcalv6) June 1, 2020

Gonzaga Athletics Director Mike Roth: