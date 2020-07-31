SWX Home
Top 10 class of 2021 big Nathan Bittle lists Gonzaga among final four

UPDATED: Fri., July 31, 2020

Coach Mark Few, shown during a WCC Tournament game last March, and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are in the mix for a number of highly-ranked 2021 prospects, including Oregon prep standout Nathan Bittle. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Nathan Bittle, a top 10 center in the 2021 class, has narrowed his finalists to Gonzaga, Oregon, UCLA and Arizona.

The 6-foot-11, 200-pound Bittle is ranked No. 8 by ESPN and No. 9 by 247sports. He’s typically rated as the No. 2 center in the 2021 class behind 7-footer Chet Holmgren, who lists Gonzaga among his final seven.

Bittle, entering his senior year at Crater High in Central Point, Oregon, and the top-ranked Holmgren have somewhat similar games. Both are capable outside shooters, comfortable handling the ball and operating on the perimeter and defensive presences in the paint. Both have high ceilings as their bodies mature and gain strength.

Most recruiting analysts consider Oregon the favorite to land Bittle. Central Point is about 160 miles south of Eugene. Bittle is believed to be the first five-star recruit from Oregon since Kyle Wiltjer in 2011. Wiltjer played two years at Kentucky before transferring to Gonzaga.

Gonzaga has had five top 10 players in the 2021 class on its radar, though No. 8 Peyton Watson recently committed to UCLA. The others are Holmgren, Bittle, No. 3 Paolo Banchero and No. 7 Caleb Houstan. 

