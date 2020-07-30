Another Cats Game Canceled

Jeremy Schnell SWX

The Montana State Bobcats football team was scheduled to play against Long Island on September 5th. That game has now been canceled due to the Northeastern Conference canceling its season. This is the second non-conference game that has been canceled (September 12th game against Utah).

The Long Island game was to be the gold rush game and would have been the Cats home opener. That leaves just Dixie State on the non-conference portion of the schedule. The annual gold rush game a big favorite in Bozeman and the highlight of the early-season schedule. That said athletic director Leon Costello says they can enter into discussions with schools in similar situations to the fill the dates. That includes possible games with North Dakota north state or other schools in the Missouri valley conference. Costello’s says the NCAA board of governors is scheduled to meet Aug. 4th concerning the 2020 season.