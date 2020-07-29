SWX Home
Reader photo: Looking for safe landing

UPDATED: Wed., July 29, 2020

A large flock of pelicans circling to land at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, July 9, 2020.  (Gary Miller/courtesy.)
A large flock of pelicans circling to land at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, July 9, 2020.  (Gary Miller/courtesy.)
By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

A large flock of pelicans circles as it searches for a place to land at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge south of Cheney on July 9.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

