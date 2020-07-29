Reader photo: Looking for safe landing
UPDATED: Wed., July 29, 2020
A large flock of pelicans circles as it searches for a place to land at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge south of Cheney on July 9.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
