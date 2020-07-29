On the Air

SWX Home
Baseball - 4 p.m.: MLB, Boston at NY Mets (Fox 28)

6:30 p.m.: MLB, San Diego at San Francisco (FS1)

6:40 p.m.: MLB, Seattle at Los Angeles Angels (Root)

Basketball (men’s) - 3:30 p.m.: NBA, Utah vs. New Orleans (TNT)

6 p.m.: NBA, LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers (TNT)

Basketball (women’s) - 3 p.m.: Seattle vs. Washington (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles (ESPN)

Golf - 4 a.m.: European Tour, Hero Indian Open, first round (GOLF)

11 a.m.: PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, first round (GOLF)

4 p.m.: PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, first round (GOLF)

Lacrosse - 4 p.m.: PLL, Whipsnakes vs. Atlas (NBCSN)

Soccer (men’s) - 5 p.m.: MLS, Philadelphia vs. Sporting Kansas City (ESPN)

