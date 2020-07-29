Montana Guard Timmy Falls Leaves Program

Mohammad Ahmad SWX

The Montana Grizzlies will be entering the 2020-21 season without veteran guard Timmy Falls.

Falls, who would’ve been a senior this upcoming season, was instrumental in helping the Grizzlies win back-to-back Big Sky conference titles in 2018 and 2019.

One source hinted at SWX’s Shaun Rainey several weeks ago that there’d be a possibility that Falls would leave the program. Earlier on Wednesday, Skyline Sports confirmed with sources that Falls is indeed leaving the team.

Falls’ experience leaves behind a big void on the Grizzlies Roster. The Dublin, California native had a career high 6.6 points-per-game (PPG) and 3.0 assists-per-game (APG) last season. But he was mostly known for his stellar perimeter defense. He swiped a career-high 39 steals last year and averaged about 1.07 steals-per-game (SPG) in his three years at Montana.

As a freshman he won the Ryan Dick Award, which is given to the teams most improved player, following the 2017-18 season. That year he averaged 4.4 PPG. His sophomore year built off of his freshman success while maintaining his consistency with 4.6 PPG and 2.2 APG.

All in all, Falls appeared in 97 games for the Grizzlies and started 35 of them.

Luckily for the Griz though they will have a plethora of guards to help fill Falls’ void this coming season after acquiring key transfers Cameron Parker and Cameron Satterwhite from Sacred Heart and Northern Arizona, respectively. Naseem Gaskin, another transfer from Utah, sat out last year and will be eligible to start. Sophomores Josh Vasquez and Eddy Egun are also among the returning guards who saw action last season.

Falls has not yet commented on his departure.