Coeur d’Alene Ironman 70.3 triathlon cancelled

The pandemic has claimed another mass gathering in area athletics.

Organizers of the Ironman 70.3 Coeur d’Alene triathlon announced Tuesday the race, rescheduled for September, will not take place.

“When we postponed the Ironman 70.3 Coeur d’Alene triathlon from its original date of June 28 to Sept. 6, 2020, we felt confident we would still be able to deliver an exceptional event at the later date,” organizers said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, based on further conversations with and direction from local authorities in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, the Ironman 70.3 Coeur d’Alene triathlon cannot take place in 2020.”

According to the Ironman website, all those registered for the 2020 Ironman 70.3 Coeur d’Alene triathlon will receive an email with further information. Participants are directed to contact cda70.3@ironman.com with questions about registration.

Kootenai County recently mandated a face masks due to increasing virus numbers in North Idaho, according to the Panhandle Health District. The mandate, which passed 4-2, requires a covering of the nose and mouth to be worn when social distancing cannot occur in Kootenai County, one of the five counties the district covers.

Organizers of the race – a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run – acknowledged the dedication of those who registered for the event. The race attracted a field of roughly 2,100 last year.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we thank our athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future,” the release said.

In November, Ironman announced that Coeur d’Alene will host a full race – 2½-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run – on June 27, and will rotate between the 140.6-mile version and the half version on an every-other-year basis. Coeur d’Alene previously hosted the full Ironman before opting down to the half in 2018.