Peyton Watson picks UCLA over Gonzaga, numerous others

Peyton Watson was pursued by strong basketball programs across the country but he decided to stay close to home.

The Long Beach Poly standout announced Monday night his commitment to UCLA, which had emerged as a strong favorite for the 6-foot-7, 180-pound wing, according to numerous recruiting analysts.

Watson picked the Bruins over Gonzaga, Michigan, Missouri, Georgetown, Arkansas and six additional Pac-12 schools. He is ranked No. 8 in the 2021 class by 247sports and No. 25 by ESPN.

The Zags are interested in numerous highly ranked 2021 prospects, including 6-8, 205-pound forward Caleb Houstan, who recently reclassified from the 2022 class.

Stockton signs with LCSC

Sam Stockton, youngest son of Gonzaga great and Hall of Famer John Stockton, is part of the Lewis-Clark State College basketball team’s incoming recruiting class.

Stockton was a contributor off the bench for Gonzaga Prep, including back-to-back 4A State championship teams in 2018 and 2019.

“He’s played with and against high-level competition his whole life, which has forced him to a be a high-level competitor and team player,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said. “His versatility on offense and defense is what we are so excited about adding.”

Stockton’s brothers Michael (Westminster) and David (Gonzaga) and sisters Lindsay (Montana State) and Laura (Gonzaga) played college basketball, and brother Houston played college football at Montana.