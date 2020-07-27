MHSA Approves Plan to Resume High School Sports This Fall

Vince Bagby SWX

HELENA - The Montana High School Association Board has approved a plan to resume high school sports and activities this fall, following a specific outline of guidelines on how to do so safely.

The MHSA Board agreed on different directives, requirements and considerations on getting back to MHSA Fall Activities with the help of national, state and local experts from the CDC, NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC), the Governor’s directives, state and local health departments and feedback from out-of-state activity associations.

In a release from the MHSA Board, fall sports and activity schedules will follow in different tiers based on the COVID-19 situation at that time. Social distancing is the headliner for much of the guidelines and rule enforcement. For example, the team box on football sidelines will be extended to the 10-yard lines in order to better distance those players. In volleyball, teams will no longer switch benches between sets.

The admission of fans to MHSA events this fall will be determined by each individual school in accordance to the mandates, supervision of their local health departments.

On the MHSA website, you can view the specific guidelines for each individual sport. Here are their 12 General Requirements/Considerations:

1. Workouts/practices should be conducted in “pods” / “bubbles” of participants with same players working out together to limit overall exposure.

2. Before, during and after the contest, players, coaches, and administration should wash and sanitize their hands as often as possible.

3. No out of state competition or teams traveling from out of state for competition, unless it is in a dual format and approved by the MHSA Executive Director.

4. Always maintain social distancing of 6 feet while on the field/court of play when possible.

5. Everyone must have their own beverage container that is not shared. Safe handling practices should be adhered during hydration, which includes refilling, retrieval and identification of water source.

6. Time-outs (if applicable) may be extended to a maximum of two minutes in length for safe hydration practices. Social distancing requirements must always be followed.

7. Cloth facial coverings are allowed for players, coaches and officials. Facial coverings must be a single solid color and unadorned. Face Coverings must be worn per the Governor’s directive.

8. Gloves are permissible for all players, coaches and officials.

9. The ball should be cleaned and sanitized throughout the contest / event as recommended by the ball manufacturer.

10. Administrators must limit the number of non-essential personnel who are on the field/player surface area throughout the contest.

11. Attendance at MHSA events is dependent on host site and local health department guidelines and restrictions.

12. A family’s role in maintaining safety guidelines for themselves and others is very important. Make sure your child and immediate household members are free from illness before participating in practice and competition (if there is doubt stay home). Provide personal items for your child and clearly label them.