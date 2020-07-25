The Mac Attack: Father-Son Duo Enjoying Every Moment Of Chargers Baseball

Leo Goldman SWX

It’s something every father of a ball player dreams of; getting to be the coach for his young slugger or flamethrower.

“My favorite part is watching him succeed, that’s probably the best part of it, watching him grow.” Said Ed McNamee, Chargers assistant coach.

For 3 years, Ed McNamee has had the best seat in the house to watch his son Cam play ball, and Cam has gotten to learn lessons about the game he loves and also about the game of life.

“Baseball is a game where if you fail 70% of the time, you’re a Hall of Famer and there’s no other sport that’s like that, there’s nothing in life that’s like that. But through playing this sport, you deal with a lot of failure and I think that’s something important in life, really good way to practice not quitting. That’s a lot of what baseball is.” Said Cam McNamee, Chargers pitcher and first baseman.

“The game is a test of failure. It’s gonna test you, how well you can fail, and how well you can bounce back from failure.” Said Ed.

But it’s not all fun and games. As a matter of fact, coach Mac as the players call him, takes the game very seriously, but Cam doesn’t get any family discounts

“He treats me the same, and I think that if he didn’t, then that would make him a bad coach and would make me a bad player.” Said Cam.

With both Coach Mac and Cam living in the same house, there are some negatives that arise from being in close quarters.

“You have a bad day, you go home, you’re there and already feeling bad but then the coach is there too.” Said Cam

But for both the McNamee boys, it’s all about creating memories that will last a lifetime.

“Just watching him go out and prepare everyday. I think that’s what’s been a lot of fun is he knows himself, he knows what his strengths and weaknesses are, he knows how to negate the weaknesses and amplify the strengths.” Said Ed

“We went down to Arizona, I threw a bullpen for the academy tryout and it went really well and I just think the lunch that we had after that was really good and we both just kind of sat and we were both in really good moods and that whole day, whole weekend, was actually one of the best experiences of my life.” Said Cam.

With Cam being a rising senior with two years left of eligibility, rest assured that next year, the Mac attack will be back.