Washington State’s Max Borghi named to Maxwell Award watch list

Already, Washington State running back Max Borghi has been named to preseason watch lists recognizing the country’s best running back and best receiver.

Borghi’s collection grew again on Friday when the junior was named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which recognizes the best player in college football regardless of position.

The running back, who’s already been added to watch lists for the Doak Walker Award and Biletnikoff Award, becomes the first Washington State player to appear on the preseason Maxwell list since quarterback Luke Falk in 2017. Falk’s successor, Gardner Minshew, didn’t make the preseason watch list but was one of 20 semifinalists for the award during his outstanding 2018 campaign with the Cougars.

Borghi is one of Pac-12 players on the watch list, joining Utah quarterback Jake Bentley, Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, Stanford quarterback Davis Mills, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Oregon running back CJ Verdell.

An All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection in 2019 after posting 1,435 all-purpose yards and 16 total touchdowns, Borghi was the only player from a Power Five conference to register more than 800 yards rushing (817) and 500 yards receiving (597).

Borghi had eight games with more than 100 all-purpose yards and led all Pac-12 running backs with 6.4 yards per carry. He also more catches (86) and missed tackles after the catch (26).

The Arvada, Colorado, native is the first player in program history with more than 10 touchdowns in each of his first two seasons and enters his junior year with 28 total career touchdowns, which is tied for fourth-most in school history, and his 19 rushing touchdowns are tied for fifth in school history. Borghi’s 139 catches are third most in school history by a running back.