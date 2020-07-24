Big Sky Conference pushes back start of fall Olympic sports

Staff and news service reports

The Big Sky Conference’s Presidents’ Council has approved delaying the first date of competition for its Olympic sports during the fall 2020 season, the conference announced Friday.

Eastern Washington and Idaho are members of the 11-team conference, which has teams in Washington, Idaho, California, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado and Utah.

Football is not part of the announced delays and will be assessed at a later date.

Sept. 18 will serve as the first date of competition for soccer, volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country, as well as the nonchampionship seasons for men’s and women’s tennis and softball.

Men’s and Women’s golf can compete starting Sept. 14.

Each member will determine whether any of its impacted nonconference contests will be rescheduled.