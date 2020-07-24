6 Griz 2 Cats Named to Preseason All-Conference Big Sky Team
Picture Courtesy: Big Sky Conference
Fri., July 24, 2020
BIG SKY CONFERENCE-
As we inch closer to what we hope will be a fun football season, the Big Sky Conference came out with their preseason list for all-conference. Headlining the list were six Griz players as they are tied with Sacramento State for the most on the list. Among the six, was Linebacker Jace Lewis who was preseason defensive MVP as well. The Cats also had two players make the list.
Full List:
Offense
QB: Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington
WR: Samuel Akem, Montana
WR: Samori Toure, Montana
WR: Pierre Williams, Sacramento State
OL: Conlan Beaver, Montana
OL: Ben Bos, Weber State
OL: Lewis Kidd, Montana State*
OL: Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington
OL: Taylor Tuiasosopo, Montana State
OL: Ty Whitworth, Weber State*
TE: Marshel Martin, Sacramento State
RB: Josh Davis, Weber State
RB: Elijah Dotson, Sacramento State
FB: Clay Moss, Weber State
AP: BJ Perkinson, Sacramento State
K: Luis Aguilar, Northern Arizona
PR: Rashid Shaheed, Weber State
KR: Malik Flowers, Montana
Defense
DT: Bryce Rodgers, UC Davis
DT: Jared Scheiss, Weber State
DE: Josiah Erickson, Sacramento State
DE: George Tarlas, Weber State
OLB: Nick Eaton, UC Davis
OLB: Christian Elliss, Idaho
ILB: Jace Lewis, Montana
ILB: Tre Walker, Idaho
DB: Anthony Adams, Portland State*
DB: Daron Bland, Sacramento State
DB: Robby Hauck, Montana
DB: Eddie Heckard, Weber State
DB: Devon King, UC Davis
P: DJ Arnson, Northern Arizona
ST: Emmanuel Daigbe, Portland State
