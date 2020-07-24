6 Griz 2 Cats Named to Preseason All-Conference Big Sky Team

Jeremy Schnell SWX

BIG SKY CONFERENCE-

As we inch closer to what we hope will be a fun football season, the Big Sky Conference came out with their preseason list for all-conference. Headlining the list were six Griz players as they are tied with Sacramento State for the most on the list. Among the six, was Linebacker Jace Lewis who was preseason defensive MVP as well. The Cats also had two players make the list.

Full List:

Offense

QB: Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington

WR: Samuel Akem, Montana

WR: Samori Toure, Montana

WR: Pierre Williams, Sacramento State

OL: Conlan Beaver, Montana

OL: Ben Bos, Weber State

OL: Lewis Kidd, Montana State*

OL: Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington

OL: Taylor Tuiasosopo, Montana State

OL: Ty Whitworth, Weber State*

TE: Marshel Martin, Sacramento State

RB: Josh Davis, Weber State

RB: Elijah Dotson, Sacramento State

FB: Clay Moss, Weber State

AP: BJ Perkinson, Sacramento State

K: Luis Aguilar, Northern Arizona

PR: Rashid Shaheed, Weber State

KR: Malik Flowers, Montana

Defense

DT: Bryce Rodgers, UC Davis

DT: Jared Scheiss, Weber State

DE: Josiah Erickson, Sacramento State

DE: George Tarlas, Weber State

OLB: Nick Eaton, UC Davis

OLB: Christian Elliss, Idaho

ILB: Jace Lewis, Montana

ILB: Tre Walker, Idaho

DB: Anthony Adams, Portland State*

DB: Daron Bland, Sacramento State

DB: Robby Hauck, Montana

DB: Eddie Heckard, Weber State

DB: Devon King, UC Davis

P: DJ Arnson, Northern Arizona

ST: Emmanuel Daigbe, Portland State