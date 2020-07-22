Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich III returns to Ray Guy watch list

For the second time in as many years, Washington State’s Oscar Draguicevich III has been named to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation’s top collegiate punter.

Draguicevich III is one of 19 punters on the watch list and one of only two from the Pac-12 Conference, joining Arizona State’s Michael Turk.

A Preseason All-Pac-12 Third Team selection by the Phil Steele magazine, Draguicevich III averaged 45.1 yards per punt on 30 attempts last season – good enough for second in the Pac-12 – and had 10 punts for 50-plus yards, with 12 punts inside the 20-yard line. Draguicevich’s season-long punt was 62 yards.

The native of Hutto, Texas, was an All-Pac-12 Conference Honorable Mention selection as a redshirt sophomore in 2018 when he finished second in the league with a punting average of 45.7 yards per punt. That was a WSU single-season record and good enough for seventh in the country.

Entering his redshirt senior season, Draguicevich III has 76 career punts and owns a punting average of 45.7. He owns a career long punt of 67 yards and has 27 career punts inside the 20-yard line with 23 punts 50 yards or longer.

With fellow specialist Blake Mazza earning Lou Groza Award watch list recognition on Wednesday, WSU is one of two schools with a player on both watch lists, joining North Carolina State and Arizona State.