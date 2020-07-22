Reader photo: Starry, starry night

Comet NEOWISE, taken west of Spokane, streaks across the sky on the night of July 15. NEOWISE was bright enough to be seen with the naked eye and was also the brightest comet to pass by Earth in 23 years.

And it won’t be coming back this way for 6,800 more years.

