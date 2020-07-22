SWX Home
Sports >  Outdoors

Reader photo: Starry, starry night

UPDATED: Wed., July 22, 2020

Neowise comet, taken west of Spokane on July 15. (Sharon Lindsay/courtesy)
Neowise comet, taken west of Spokane on July 15. (Sharon Lindsay/courtesy)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Comet NEOWISE, taken west of Spokane, streaks across the sky on the night of July 15. NEOWISE was bright enough to be seen with the naked eye and was also the brightest comet to pass by Earth in 23 years.

And it won’t be coming back this way for 6,800 more years.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

Wordcount: 83
Tags: outdoors, reader photo

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Outdoors

Swedish Thoracic Surgery: Partners in patient care

(Courtesy Bergman Draper Oslund Udo)

Matt Bergman knows the pain and anger that patients with mesothelioma feel.