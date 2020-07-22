Kami Twining, Tommy Kimmel claim WJGA District 5 golf titles

Central Valley High’s Kami Twining and Gonzaga Prep’s Tommy Kimmel took top honors in the Washington Junior Golf Association District 5 championships held Monday and Tuesday at Palouse Ridge.

Twining shot 69-74 for a 1-under-par 143 to finish first for girls ages 16-18 and earn a spot in the WJGA state championship Aug. 5-7 at Manito Golf and Country Club.

Lewis and Clark grad and Creighton-bound Darby Rickel (75-72) took second, and Mead’s Taylor Mularski (77-77) was third. Both qualified for state.

Kimmel, a rising senior, shot a 9-under 63 Monday and followed with a 69 to take the boys 16-18 title by six shots over G-Prep product Nate Plaster, who will play at Washington State University this fall.

Spokane’s Ty Anderson and Davenport’s Kristof Panke shared third at 5-under 139. Liberty Lake’s Garrett Packebush (72-68), Moscow’s Bryden Brown (70-72), Spokane Valley’s Brayden Miles (75-72), Spokane’s Matthew Durkin (72-75) and Colbert’s Cole Oster (74-74) also claimed state tournaments spots.

Spokane’s Alexander Cooke (70-72) led seven state qualifiers for boys 14-15. He’s joined by Chewelah’s Billy Davis (72-73), Stephen Paul of Osburn, Idaho, (76-72), Spokane’s Ben Jones (74-75), Spokane Valley’s Griffin Thorpe (78-77), Spokane’s Bradley Mulder (79-82) and Colbert’s Stetson Gilbert (84-79).

In the girls 14-15 division, Chewelah’s Anna Davis (72-72) cruised to victory. Avery Bayer, of Pinehurst, Idaho, was second (83-81) and Spokane’s Brooke Bloom (85-84) took third to clinch state berths.

Georgia’s Cameron Kuchar (76-71), son of PGA player Matt Kuchar, placed first for boys 12-13. The family owns a home at Gozzer Ranch in North Idaho. Kuchar was followed by Spokane’s Ben Barrett (76-74), Hayden’s Grant Potter (76-76), Spokane’s Teigen Brill (76-78), Spokane’s Cameron Cantillana (74-82) and Spokane’s Dillon Schrock (85-84). The top six advanced to state.

Spokane’s Amanda Nguyen (74-72) and Melia Cerenzia (85-99) were the top two finishers for girls 12-13. Hayden’s Ella Wilson, who shot nine-hole scores of 45 and 42, earned the lone state berth for girls 8-11.

In boys 8-11, Coeur d’Alene’s Trey Lambert finished first with nine-hole scores of 40 and 1-under 35. Other state qualifiers were Spokane’s Justin Krasselt and Hayden’s Ben Focke (both shot 77), Cheney’s Ryan Howe (86) and Spokane’s Mason Dietzen (87).