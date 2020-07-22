A reigning Lou Groza finalist, Washington State’s Blake Mazza makes kicker watch list

At the end of an outstanding redshirt sophomore season, Washington State’s Blake Mazza traveled to West Palm Beach, Florida, as one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award.

On Wednesday, Mazza was one of 30 players named to the watch list for the award given to the nation’s top kicker. Mazza is one of just three kickers from the Pac-12 Conference named to the watch list, joining Washington’s Peyton Henry and Arizona State’s Cristian Zendejas.

Last season, Mazza went 20-of-21 on field goals, the highest percentage in school history, and made 18 consecutive before missing his 19th attempt of the season against Oregon State. Mazza became the first Lou Groza finalist in program history, joining eventual winner Rodrigo Blankenship of Georgia and Keith Duncan of Iowa despite being omitted from the initial Lou Groza watch list last season.

Mazza, a native of Plano, Texas, was named All-Pac-12 Conference First Team and was named to the Midseason All-America Second Team by The Athletic. His 55 PATs, on 57 tries, were good enough for No. 17 in the country and No. 3 in the Pac-12.

On the season, Mazza was responsible for 115 points, which were the second-most in WSU single-season history, the eighth-most by a kicker in 2019 and the most by any player in the Pac-12. Mazza made a season-long field goal of 51 yards and connected on another from 50 yards out to give him three career 50-plus yard field goals.

Mazza, who began his career at Arkansas, has made 30-of-36 field goals at WSU, or 83 percent, and has 115 more PATs. The Texan was recently considered a Preseason Third Team All-American by Phil Steele.