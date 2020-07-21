Saints Soccer Playing Waiting Game

Jeremy Schnell SWX

The Cascade Collegiate Conference announced last week that they are moving the soccer season to the spring.

Last season the Carroll College Fighting Saints were the last team on the outside looking in and were not able to play in the conference tournament. The team was excited to get back onto the pitch and prove themselves this season, but they will have to wait a little bit longer.

Saints Sophomore striker Rory Bloy says that this extra time will be a blessing in disguise.

“…we immediately switched our focus to the spring and just told each other to keep working hard over the summer because now we have more time to prepare…but I’m really excited that it was moved to the spring I guess, we will continue having full practices and I think it will incorporate the new freshmen as well as the outgoing seniors as well and hopefully we can find a good balance,” Bloy said.

We are still waiting to hear from the Conference as to whether the schedule will remain the same as well as the official start date.