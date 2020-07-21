Eastern Washington University Football
Sports >  EWU football

Eastern Washington begins installation of new red turf at Roos Field

UPDATED: Tue., July 21, 2020

A crew from Coast to Coast Turf lays (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)
A crew from Coast to Coast Turf lays (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Ryan Collingwood ryanc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5473

New red turf was installed Tuesday at EWU’s Roos Field in Cheney, replacing its 10-year-old urf that helped boost the Football Championship Subdivision power’s national profile in 2010.

The $1 million to pay for the turf came from private funds – a donation from Spokane business owner and Cheney resident Jack Gillingham – to replace aging turf that hardened and faded over the years. EWU has a 55-10 record at “The Inferno” since its 2010 installation.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in EWU football

Swedish Thoracic Surgery: Partners in patient care

(Courtesy Bergman Draper Oslund Udo)

Matt Bergman knows the pain and anger that patients with mesothelioma feel.