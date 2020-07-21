Eastern Washington begins installation of new red turf at Roos Field

New red turf was installed Tuesday at EWU’s Roos Field in Cheney, replacing its 10-year-old urf that helped boost the Football Championship Subdivision power’s national profile in 2010.

The $1 million to pay for the turf came from private funds – a donation from Spokane business owner and Cheney resident Jack Gillingham – to replace aging turf that hardened and faded over the years. EWU has a 55-10 record at “The Inferno” since its 2010 installation.