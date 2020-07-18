Commentary: Dishman Hills offers hiking adventure to be remembered

By Jerry Rolwes For The Spokesman-Review

To get to Glenrose Cliffs, proceed east from Ferris High School on 37th past Chase Middle School, then proceed on 37th which winds south and becomes 44th Ave. Turn north on Thierman Road and proceed one-half mile to the new parking lot.

My wife Mary Kay and I came to Spokane in the seventies. We have watched Spokane increase in population since our arrival. With this ongoing development, forward leaning conservationists have realized that which we have valued so much in the past is quickly disappearing.

Conservation groups, including the Dishman Hills Conservancy and the Inland Northwest Land Conservancy, are dedicated to preserving the remaining natural areas with the assistance of our county government. Made up predominately of dedicated volunteers, these associations have come a long way in linking various parcels of land for the pleasure of current and future generations while also providing a green space for wildlife to live within our community.

The Glenrose Cliff Trails of the Dishman Hills Natural Area is an example of prime green space in the greater Spokane area. It also represents the success of what can be done by dedicated volunteers and developers for the benefit of all who wish to preserve these special areas.

For those who enjoy the outdoors, you do not have to travel long distances for such pleasure. Located in the southeast corner of the South Hill residential district, it is easily accessible and represents hiking and biking opportunities which will bring you back again and again.

When you arrive, prepare yourself for a memorable hiking adventure. You’ll be wise to bring a small backpack with water, walking sticks and other essentials for a moderate hike. A pair of binoculars will also enhance your experience. Also, it’s a good idea to check out the weather conditions before you start for this trail system, or any other hiking challenge.

The Glenrose Cliff trails are a relatively new park trail system, with work commencing in 2016. Thanks to the Spokane Mountaineers, the Dishman Hills Conservancy and Spokane County Parks trails are evolving into a top-notch trail system. Currently, a project to help with drainage will help to make the park safer in the more challenging grades.

Once you get going, you immediately descend into a heavily-wooded area followed by the first of two very long uphill stretches – an overall gain of 1,575 feet – with the highest point being 2,940 feet. Round-trip, the longest trail is 5.48 miles. The park cuts through private property and out of courtesy to the owners it is wise to stay on the established trails.

Unless you’re into a personal marathon for speed endurance, you’ll want to take your time and not miss the beauty the park has to offer. As you climb higher you’ll find that this section of Dishman Hills offers a variance of terrain – from flat trails through meadows of wild flowers to very heavy forested hill sides and ravines. Within this varied terrain, you’re likely to see lots of wildlife, both bird and mammal.

While coming back down the trail recently, I encountered a beautiful whitetail doe in a meadow. Bird life is prolific, especially during the migration seasons.

What so impresses about this park is when you break out of the woods, the grand vistas which await you of the mountains in the distance to the south, including the closest, Tower mountain, with its heavy forestation of ponderosa pines, a gorgeous carpet of green set off, on a cloudless day, with the deep burning blue of the sky.

Traversing the hilly forested woodland, you’ll discover breaks in the woods where you are able to look to the downtown Spokane area or easily catch a glimpse of Mt. Spokane to the northeast.

At the highest point of the trail, to quote an old song, “On a clear day you can see forever,” when looking to the west.

Glenrose Cliff Trails Park is a close-in area for exercise and enjoyment of nature. A while ago, Spokane adopted a motto, “Near Nature, Near Perfect.” This park represents that motto perfectly. If you’re looking for a moderate memorable Inland Northwest hiking experience, an adventure awaits you in southeast Spokane.