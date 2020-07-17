SWX Home
Simon Pagenaud snaps Ganassi streak with IndyCar win at Iowa

UPDATED: Fri., July 17, 2020

Josef Newgarden races his car during the IndyCar Series auto race Friday, July 17, 2020, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (Associated Press)
By Dave Skretta Associated Press

NEWTON, Iowa — Simon Pagenaud came from the last starting spot before holding off Scott Dixon in the final laps to win the opener of IndyCar’s doubleheader at Iowa Speedway on Friday night, a race that drove home the importance of the new Aeroscreen designed to protect drivers from flying debris.

Pagenaud was sent to the back after a fuel pressure issue forced him to scrap his qualifying attempt. He wound up stretching his tires with a unique strategy – and got a little bit of luck along the way – to give team owner Roger Penske his first IndyCar win since purchasing the series late last year.

The win also snapped a sweep of the first four races by Chip Ganassi’s team. Dixon still gave him a second-place run after three wins to start the season, while rookie Oliver Askew rounded out the podium.

