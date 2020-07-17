Simon Pagenaud snaps Ganassi streak with IndyCar win at Iowa
UPDATED: Fri., July 17, 2020
NEWTON, Iowa — Simon Pagenaud came from the last starting spot before holding off Scott Dixon in the final laps to win the opener of IndyCar’s doubleheader at Iowa Speedway on Friday night, a race that drove home the importance of the new Aeroscreen designed to protect drivers from flying debris.
Pagenaud was sent to the back after a fuel pressure issue forced him to scrap his qualifying attempt. He wound up stretching his tires with a unique strategy – and got a little bit of luck along the way – to give team owner Roger Penske his first IndyCar win since purchasing the series late last year.
The win also snapped a sweep of the first four races by Chip Ganassi’s team. Dixon still gave him a second-place run after three wins to start the season, while rookie Oliver Askew rounded out the podium.
