Gonzaga recruiting prospect Caleb Houstan reclassifying to 2021 class

Gonzaga recruiting target Caleb Houstan will reclassify from the 2022 class to 2021.

Houstan, No. 3 in ESPN’s 2022 rankings, is ranked No. 6 in 247sports’ composite rankings. The 6-foot-8. 190-pound forward told ESPN he will graduate early and reclassify.

Houstan will have one more season at Montverde Academy, the powerhouse program in Florida that produced Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev, Pavel Zakharov and Andrew Nembhard, who announced last month he will transfer from Florida to GU.

Houston is from Mississauga, about 45 minutes from Nembhard’s hometown of Aurora in the province of Ontario. Both have been key players on Canadian national teams. Houstan averaged 23 points for Canada in the FIBA Americas U16 Championship last summer.

The Zags are involved with numerous top 2021 prospects, including Chet Holmgren (No. 1 according to 247sports), No. 3 Paolo Banchero, No. 8 Peyton Watson, No. 9 Nathan Bittle and No. 25 Hunter Sallis.

Houstan told ESPN he has scholarship offers from Alabama, Alabama, Arkansas, Duke, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, and Virginia.