GNAC suspends fall sports season, leading to cancellation of Idaho’s home opener

UPDATED: Fri., July 17, 2020

Idaho head coach Paul Petrino watches his team during Idaho's Silver and Gold Scrimmage on Friday, April 19, 2019, in Moscow, ID.  (Tyler Tjomsland/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
From staff reports

The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Friday it would suspend its fall sports season, leading to the cancellation of Idaho’s football home opener against Western Oregon on Sept. 5 in Moscow, Idaho.

The GNAC, which includes Central Washington, plays at the NCAA Division II level. GNAC teams are a common nonconference opponent for Big Sky teams.

Idaho also had its Sept. 19 nonconference game at Washington State canceled after the Pac-12 announced it would play a conference-only schedule last week.

Scheduling alternatives for both games are being discussed.

