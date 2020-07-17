GNAC suspends fall sports season, leading to cancellation of Idaho’s home opener

From staff reports

The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Friday it would suspend its fall sports season, leading to the cancellation of Idaho’s football home opener against Western Oregon on Sept. 5 in Moscow, Idaho.

The GNAC, which includes Central Washington, plays at the NCAA Division II level. GNAC teams are a common nonconference opponent for Big Sky teams.

Idaho also had its Sept. 19 nonconference game at Washington State canceled after the Pac-12 announced it would play a conference-only schedule last week.

Scheduling alternatives for both games are being discussed.