Dick Vitale Gala, with Gonzaga’s Mark Few among honorees, will be virtual event in September

The 15th annual Dick Vitale Gala, which will honor Gonzaga coach Mark Few and several prominent sports figures, will become a virtual event in September.

Vitale’s annual gala, which raises money for pediatric cancer research, was originally scheduled for May 8 but the virus outbreak forced postponement until Sept. 4 at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. Gala officials earlier this week opted for a virtual event to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mark and Marcy Few for years raised money annually via their Coaches vs. Cancer event. In recent years, the Fews have helped support the Community Cancer Fund.

The Vitale Gala will honor Few, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians. Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly and former Orlando Magic executive Pat Williams will be presented with the John Saunders Courage Award.

Vitale will broadcast from home, ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi will serve as emcee remotely and author/journalist Mitch Albom will be a special guest.

The gala has raised nearly $30 million in its first 14 years. Donations can be made at: www.v.org/get-involved/signature-events/dick-vitale-gala/