Cascade Collegiate Conference Postpones Fall Sports

Jeremy Schnell SWX

In order to keep student-athletes safe the Cascade Collegiate Conference has pushed fall sports to the spring. This means that schools like Carroll will have to wait a little longer to play soccer.

The cascade collegiate conference council of presidents voted to make this move, in addition to suspending all outside competition until November 1st.

Schools will be able to hold workouts and other team activities in accordance with the campus, local, and state policies.

The University of Providence has two sports that will be affected by this change, both of the soccer teams and both of the wrestling teams.

Although it’s safe to say it was an unexpected change, Providence women’s soccer head coach Brian Clarke says this may benefit his team in the long run.

“I think it’s going to be really good for us because we’re really excited. A strong recruiting class and a really strong returning core. We have 11 newcomers coming in. 18 returns, so this will give us that opportunity to really work together for a few months, get to know each other. I’m hoping that this will give us an opportunity to start strong right out of the gates come that opportunity in spring,” Clarke said.

We expect to hear more from different coaches around the treasure state soon.