Alternative Baseball Looks To Build In Montana

Leo Goldman SWX

With no minor league baseball coming to Montana in 2020, there’s another baseball league looking to make an impact in Montana, with a bigger goal than just winning games.

It’s a league for ballplayers who are 15 and older who have Autism and other disabilities, and can help them gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond! It gives players who may normally not have a chance to be in a baseball league an opportunity to carry out their dreams of being out on the field and getting a shot at enjoying America’s pasttime. We spoke with the league’s commissioner Taylor Duncan, who himself has Autism, about what inspired him to start this league, and what people can do to help.

“There are so many like myself across the United States who found that they’re vastly underserved because they don’t have those opportunities to be able to participate in traditional sports or be able to continue having those same social opportunities after they graduate out of high school. We have all kinds of ways they can help out, they can definitely donate on our website at alternatebaseball.rg. They can sign up to be a coach manager and help start alternate baseball in their areas by visiting alternatebaseball.org and filling out the coach form.” Said Duncan.