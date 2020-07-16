Sentinel’s Geno Leonard Commits to Griz for 2021

Mohammad Ahmad SWX

Montana Grizzlies football head coach Bobby Hauck has a new future star after Sentinel High School Spartans inside linebacker Geno Leonard announced on Twitter Thursday that he’ll commit to play for the Griz in 2021.

The 5-11, 215 pound inside linebacker accepted a formal offer from the Grizzlies, saying in his Twitter statement that he’s “proud to announce” his commitment to Montana. As a junior for the Spartans last season, Leonard recorded 34 tackles - 22 of them solo tackles - a sack, interception and forced fumble.

His 34 tackles were the fourth-most recorded by all Spartans defenders last season. He’ll have a chance to build on last year’s success as a senior this fall if the season isn’t cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.