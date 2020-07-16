Lady Griz Land Big Prospect in Haley Huard

Vince Bagby SWX

The University of Montana women’s basketball program received some good news on Thursday in the form of a verbal commitment from 6-foot-1 shooting guard Haley Huard.

Huard was the No. 4 rated college prospect from Washington for the 2021 recruiting class, according to prepgirlshoops.com.

Huard announced her decision via Twitter on Thursday afternoon that should would be joining the maroon and silver for her college hoops career. The Haurd family moved to the Denver, Colorado area this summer where she will attend Valor Christian High School as a senior. Prior to that she competed at Eastlake High School in Sammamish, Washington where her team won the 4A state title in 2019. Huard averaged 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a junior.

The Huard clan certainly has some athletes in the family as her father Brock Huard spent several years in the NFL playing quarterback after previously starring for the Washington Huskies in college. Her mother Molly played college basketball at Washington as well.