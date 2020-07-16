Deb Greenough to light torch at Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies

Spencer Martin

When an emergency happens, it’s good to have a Plan B right in your backyard.

Former Olympic and World Cup Mountain Bike racer, Sam Schultz, was scheduled to light the torch at the Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies on Friday. That won’t happen anymore, as his girlfriend began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and test results wouldn’t make it back in time.

The games turned to Deb Greenough, World Bareback Champion and 13-time NFR qualifier, to light the torch.

The Games kick off Friday, July 17 with Opening Ceremonies at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium (Third and Grand). Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the ceremonies will start at 7:00 p.m. There will also be a live stream of the ceremonies courtesy of KULR-8.