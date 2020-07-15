Washington State’s Max Borghi one of 10 in Pac-12 named to Doak Walker watch list

Watch list season continued for Washington State on Wednesday when junior running back Max Borghi earned his second straight nod to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which annually recognizes college football’s best running back.

If the college football season can somehow survive the coronavirus pandemic and go on as scheduled, Borghi is expected to be WSU’s top offensive catalyst, especially in Nick Rolovich’s more rush-oriented run-and-shoot offense.

During Mike Leach’s final season with the Cougars, Borghi was the nation’s most productive dual-threat running back, earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention after recording 1,435 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns, which were the second-most in the league by a non-quarterback. He was the only Power Five player to post more than 800 rushing yards, 550 receiving yards and at least 16 touchdowns.

Borghi rushed for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 86 passes for an FBS-high 597 receiving yards and five more scores.

The Arvada, Colorado, native had four 100-yard rushing games, eight games with more than 100 all-purpose yards and led all Pac-12 running backs with 6.4 yards per carry. As a sophomore, he also had more missed tackles (26) after the catch than any running back in the country.

Borghi is the first player in school history with 10-plus touchdowns in each of his first two seasons, enters his junior year with 28 career touchdowns.

He was one of 10 players in the Pac-12 named to the Doak Walker watch list, joining USC’s Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepeai, Oregon’s CJ Verdell, Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson, Arizona’s Gary Brightwell, Colorado’s Alex Fontenot, Cal’s Chris Brown, UCLA’s Demetric Felton and Washington’s Richard Newton.

Earlier in the week, WSU linebacker Jahad Woods was named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award, which recognizes the best defensive player in college football.