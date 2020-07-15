Reader photo: Family time for covey of California quail
UPDATED: Wed., July 15, 2020
This California quail hen is busy with her 13 chicks. Females and immature birds of the species are mainly gray-brown with a light-colored belly. The state bird of California is highly sociable and often gathers in small flocks known as coveys.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.