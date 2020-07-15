Idaho football announces Kibbie Dome capacity of 5,100 fans for upcoming season

Staff and news service reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – Seating capacity for Idaho football games this fall in the Kibbie Dome will be capped at 5,100 fans, the university announced Wednesday.

To accommodate the reduced capacity, ticket priority will go to season-ticket holders. Fans will also be required to wear face coverings while inside the Kibbie Dome and adhere to social distancing practices.

“Gamedays on our campus are the most exciting days of the year,” said director of athletics Terry Gawlik in the release. “Adjusting the capacity for the Kibbie Dome is just one of the many steps we’ve taken in an effort to help provide a safe gameday environment for everyone involved. … We’ll continue to work with the Big Sky Conference to be strategic in our planning for the upcoming season.”

All seating will be reserved, and season-ticket holders may have their seats moved to adjust to distancing guidelines.

In the event of any additional schedule changes, season ticket holders will also be able to use their 2020 payment as a credit for next season, a donation to the Vandal Schlarship Fund or receive a full refund.

Fans can purchase season tickets by calling (208) 885-6466.