WCC office to continue working remotely through 2020 calendar year

The West Coast Conference office announced plans Monday to continue operating remotely for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year.

The WCC first implemented its remote work plan on March 13, following the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament and the remainder of conference spring sports seasons and championship events due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Conference offices have been based in San Bruno, California, since 2010, but the WCC will relocate after the 10-year lease expires in August.

The WCC decided to work remotely to limit the staff’s exposure to the virus in a new public office setting and reduce commute needs. The move is also part of WCC cost-containment measures enacted due to the financial impact from cancellation of the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments and the remainder of the spring sports seasons.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the way we operate, the way we think and the way we live,” WCC Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in a release. “We continue to have thorough conversations with our membership as we plan for the 2020-21 season.”