Great Falls Americans Resign Top Defenseman

Leo Goldman SWX

The Great Falls Americans have announced that they’ve resigned defenseman Cody Benjamin for the 2020-21 season. Benjamin, who hails from North Pole, AK, appeared in 17 games for the Americans in 2019-20. When reached for comment, Americans’ head coach Greg Sears had this to say about resigning Benjamin.

“Cody’s a good kid and a hard worker, and that’s the kind of guys we want on our team so getting him to come back is a pretty big deal for us. At the end of the year meetings, he was pretty positive and voiced that he wanted to return for another season and we just kept in touch a little bit over the course of the summer and he committed this week.”