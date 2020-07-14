Former Griz Lineman Cole Rosling Transfers To Montana Tech

Mohammad Ahmad SWX

Former Montana Grizzlies defensive lineman Cole Rosling took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to announce that he will finish out his college football career with Kyle Samson’s Montana Tech Orediggers in Butte.

Rosling, a Helena native and former Capital High School standout, only appeared in three games with Griz last season as a junior. He totaled just two tackles.

In his Twitter announcement Tuesday, he said that “I’m extremely excited to announce that I will finish the remainder of my playing career at Montana Tech this year!” He added that he’s “also grateful to be apart of the Digger Family and can’t wait to get to work.”

Rosling joins an Orediggers defense that held opponents to 17.2 points-per-game and 279 yards-per-game.