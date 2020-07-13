SWX Home
Sports >  Area sports

Great Falls High Hires New Volleyball Coach

Twitter
Facebook
Email
Leo Goldman SWX

Earlier today, the Great Falls Public Schools put out a press release announcing the hire of Taylor Parker as the next head volleyball coach for Great Falls High.

The press release states “Taylor is a graduate of Bozeman High School and the United States Air Force Academy where competed collegiately for the Falcons volleyball team. The past four years, Taylor has served as the Junior Varsity volleyball coach at CMR. Taylor replaces Alissa Blevins, who resigned in June to purse other professional opportunities.”

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Swedish Thoracic Surgery: Partners in patient care

(Courtesy Bergman Draper Oslund Udo)

Matt Bergman knows the pain and anger that patients with mesothelioma feel.