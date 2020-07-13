Great Falls High Hires New Volleyball Coach

Leo Goldman SWX

Earlier today, the Great Falls Public Schools put out a press release announcing the hire of Taylor Parker as the next head volleyball coach for Great Falls High.

The press release states “Taylor is a graduate of Bozeman High School and the United States Air Force Academy where competed collegiately for the Falcons volleyball team. The past four years, Taylor has served as the Junior Varsity volleyball coach at CMR. Taylor replaces Alissa Blevins, who resigned in June to purse other professional opportunities.”