Former Gonzaga guard Ryan Woolridge signs with German team

Former Gonzaga point guard Ryan Woolridge will begin his professional basketball career in Bayreuth, Germany.

He signed with Medi Bayreuth, the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) team announced.

Woolridge, who joined Gonzaga last season as a graduate transfer from North Texas, averaged 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. The point guard made 57.3% of his 2-point attempts and 43.2% of his 3-point attempts.

He started all 33 games and averaged 32.7 minutes, second on the team behind Corey Kispert’s 33.0. Woolridge, who was honorable mention All-West Coast Conference, added a team-high 47 steals.

Woolridge joins former BYU guard Frank Bartley on Medi Bayreuth’s roster. Ex-Gonzaga point guard David Stockton averaged 9.8 points and 4.1 assists for Medi Bayreuth during the 2018-19 season.

Former Zag standout Elias Harris had a lengthy career with the BBL’s Brose Baskets, but it was announced recently that he wouldn’t return to the Bamberg-based team next season.