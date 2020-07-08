Reader photo: Ready for his close-up

Lindell Haggin spied this young moose on Monday. “We live along the Little Spokane River. A young moose, probably from last spring, came to visit us today. His rack is rather minimal at this point, but he looks strong and healthy. I was more than socially distant when I took these photos.”

