Reader photo: Ready for his close-up

UPDATED: Wed., July 8, 2020

By Dave Nichols

Lindell Haggin spied this young moose on Monday. “We live along the Little Spokane River. A young moose, probably from last spring, came to visit us today. His rack is rather minimal at this point, but he looks strong and healthy. I was more than socially distant when I took these photos.”

