Locally: Spokane’s Victoria Fallgren wins Washington Women’s Mid-Amateur golf title

By From staff and news services

For the third time in four years, Victoria Fallgren of Spokane is the Washington Women’s Mid-Amateur golf champion.

The assistant women’s golf coach at Gonzaga University, who plays out of Manito Golf & Country Club, put together a 54-hole score of 3-over-par 219 Tuesday through Thursday last week on the Cascade Course at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton for a four-shot victory over defending champion Tina Papatolis of Issaquah, Wash.

Papatolis won in a playoff last year, depriving Fallgren, the 2017 and 2018 champion and two-time Washington Mid-Amateur Player of the Year, a threepeat.

After sharing the lead following the first round with matching 1-over scores of 73, both struggled Wednesday, but Fallgren entered Thursday’s final round with a one-stroke lead.

“I knew (Thursday) was going to be a battle with Tina,” Fallgren was quoted in the release detailing her victory. “She’s a great player and I always enjoy playing with her. I knew I just had to play my own game. I was literally doing math games in my mind walking down the fairway, just trying to stay elsewhere.

“I’m really happy to get this trophy back. On the back nine (Thursday) I felt really in control of my game, which I hadn’t felt in a while, so it felt really good.”

Papatolis drew even Thursday with a birdie on the par-4 fourth hole. It wasn’t until a four-hole stretch on the back nine that Fallgren took charge, birdying the 12th, 13th and 15th holes.

Fallgren, a native of Lakewood, California, is in her seventh season as the women’s golf assistant at her alma mater, where she was a standout player. As a senior in 2012, she became the first Bulldog to win the West Coast Conference women’s championship and led the Bulldogs to the school’s trip to the NCAA Tournament.

• Alice Duan of Seattle compiled a 54-hole score of 2-under 214 for a two shot win over Madelyn Gamble of Pleasant Hill, California, for the Washington Women’s Amateur Championship on the same course in Bremerton.

Jessica Mangrobang of Spokane finished third, two more shots back at 218, and three other area golfers were in the top 35 – Darby Rickel, Spokane, 18th, 229; Megan Billeter, Mead, tie for 26th, 234; and Kaysa Panke, Davenport, tie for 35th, 242.

In the Super Senior Amateur, Karen Madison of Spokane Valley tied for third at 158 for 36 holes and shared the fourth best net score of 148. Kris Adams of Lake Tapps, Wash., was a two-shot winner with a 154. Sunny Sue Kim of Seattle and Ellen Wang of Bellevue shared net honors at 138.

Leslie Folsom of Tukwila, Wash., shot 153 for 36 holes to win the Senior Women’s Amateur while Karen Bolton of Bremerton was the net winner at 138. There were no area women in that division.

Baseball

There won’t be any baseball played at Avista Stadium this summer because of the danged COVID-19 pandemic, but ballpark food is still available.

The Spokane Indians are offering their fourth installment of a Dinner-to-Go this week, a meal for four with two Indians Dogs, two German sausages, two ballpark burgers, one pound of potato salad, homemade chips with pesto ranch, and four ice cream sandwiches for $40 plus tax. It’ll be available for pickup Wednesday from 4-6 p.m.

To order before 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, and for additional information, visit milb.com/spokane/team/concessions.

• In an attempt to keep Indians’ fans connected during this baseball-less summer, the Northwest League team is putting together some online attractions, one it calls Home Base and another offering fans an opportunity to nominate individuals for their “hard work in the community.”

Check them out at milb.com/spokane/community/homebase and milb.com/spokane/community/hometownhero.

Basketball

Sydney Abbott of Davenport, an All-Northwest Conference women’s second-team selection as a sophomore at Whitworth last season, has transferred to Whitman, the Blues announced.

The 5-foot-9 guard, who will be a junior, averaged 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Pirates while shooting 43% from the field. As a senior in high school, she led Davenport to a second-place finish in the State 2B Girls tournament.

College scene

Madison Doepker and Mason Peatling of Eastern Washington and Emily Wesseling and Connor Vrba of Idaho have been selected as their schools’ recipients of the 2019-20 Big Sky Conference Scholar-Athlete Award.

One female and one male from the graduating class in each school are recognized as the Big Sky’s “best of the best” for their athletic and academic achievements.

Doepker, a track and field standout from Walla Walla, graduated with a degree in professional accounting with a 3.97 grade-point average. She earned three All-Big Sky honors as a thrower during her career (2015-20). She was the javelin champion at the 2019 Big Sky Outdoor Championships and was third in the hammer. A year earlier, she finished third in the javelin.

Her career best in the javelin of 154 feet, 8 inches ranks ninth on EWU’s all-time outdoor best list. She also ranks fourth in the hammer (194-6) and seventh in the indoor weight throw (59-4¾). She was Big Sky All-Academic all four years both indoors and outdoors.

Peatling, a basketball leader from Melbourne, Australia, earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration with a 3.97 GPA. He was the Big Sky MVP in the 2019-20 season, averaging a double-double (18.5 ppg, 10.4 rpg) as the Eagles won the outright conference regular-season championship.

He capped his career in 2019-20 by being named Academic All-America, winning All-District 6 honors by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, was first-team All-Big Sky after being second team as a junior and honorable mention as a sophomore. Four times he was conference all-academic and finished in the top 12 in EWU history in 12 statistical categories.

Wesseling, from Milton, Ontario, graduated this spring with a double major, in international studies and French, with a minor in Africana studies, finishing her undergraduate career with a perfect 4.00 GPA.

A member of the Vandals’ cross country and track and field teams, she competed at the 2016 NCAA West Region Cross Country championships and was a consistent member of Big Sky All-Academic teams in both sports.

Vrba, a football offensive lineman from Meridian, Idaho, spent time at both guard and center, appearing in 26 games over three years while battling injuries. He saw action in six games in 2019 and made a major impact in his return from injury during the final game of the season at Northern Arizona.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2018 he started nine games, missing two with an injury, after starting all 11 as a redshirt freshman in 2017 when his blocking helped running back Aaron Duckworth to a 1,000-yard season. Vrba graduated with a double major in sociology and psychology with a GPA above the 3.20 minimum that qualified him for the award.

• Seniors Matthew Young and Hannah Galbraith were named Whitworth’s 2019-20 recipients of Northwest Conference First Team Scholar-Athlete Awards that go to the top male and female at each NWC school based on athletic success, academic accomplishments and community service.

Young, a four-year member of the Pirates’ baseball team from Tigard, Oregon, graduated with a 3.84 GPA in health science. He was first-team All-NWC in 2019 with a 9-3 record and led the conference in wins and complete games (three). He finished with a 19-11 career record. The four-time All-NWC Scholar-Athlete was a 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree.

A four-year member of the Pirates’ swim team from Aloha, Ore., Galbraith graduated with a 3.83 GPA in graphic design. She was a four-time All-NWC Scholar-Athlete and received the school art department talent award four consecutive years.

She was a four-time NWC champion and placed first or second in the 100- and 200-yard backstroke each year. She holds the school record in the 100 back (56.32 seconds).

• Five athletes, four of them at Whitworth, doubled up when All-Northwest Conference Scholar-Athlete awards were passed out for 2019-20 to student-athletes with GPAs of 3.50 or higher.

Whitworth senior Gabriel Meek from North Central and Cheney junior Matthew Christianson were honored in men’s cross country and track and field, while Clarkston freshman Eva Millan (track & field and volleyball) and sophomore Mary Neder from St. George’s (cross country and track & field) doubled up on the women’s side.

They were joined by George Fox junior Laney Search from Sandpoint (women’s tennis and volleyball.)

The other area recipients by sport:

Baseball: Trainor Warren, Pacific, junior, North Central; Blake Tellinghusen, Lewis & Clark, freshman, University HS.

Men’s basketball: Isaiah Hernandez, Whitworth, jr., Lewis and Clark HS/Carroll College; Nicholas Drynan, Pacific, fr., West Valley.

Women’s basketball: Jordan Smith, Whitworth, sr., Mt. Spokane/Corban University; Kaylee Bishop, George Fox, fr., LC.

Women’s cross country: Kristen Wanke, Whitman, sr., North Central.

Football: Nick Kaufman, Whitworth, fr., Idaho Virtual Academy (Coeur d’Alene); Zach Hillman, Whitworth, sr., Post Falls; Gunnar Swannack, Whitworth, sr., Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls; James Pitzer, Whitworth, Pullman; Allen Ballew, Whitworth, so., Classical Christian Academy (Post Falls); Michael Zanorni, Pacific Lutheran, so., Riverside.

Men’s golf: Landon Spencer, Whitworth, fr., Mt. Spokane; Sam Stiles, Whitworth, sr., Mt. Spokane.

Women’s golf: Samantha Briney, PLU, sr., Clarkston.

Women’s lacrosse: Lauren Taylor, Whitworth, sr., Northwest Christian; Trinity Frank, Whitworth, so., Gonzaga Prep.

Women’s rowing: Elizabeth Horner, PLU, jr., Mt. Spokane.

Men’s soccer: Devonte Gorman, Whitworth, jr., East Valley; Max Bennett, Whitworth, fr., Coeur d’Alene HS; Drew Williams, Whitworth, sr., NC; Jeff Friedman, George Fox, fr., Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls.

Women’s soccer: Camryn Gardner, Whitworth, fr., LC; Annie Clark, Whitworth, jr., Gonzaga Prep/PLU; Amanda Gerard, Whitworth, so., U-Hi; Jezza Hutto, LC, fr., Sandpoint; Cassidy Crosswhite, PLU, sr., Freeman.

Softball: Maria Guglielmo, George Fox, fr., Cheney.

Men’s swimming: Joshua Joireman, Pacific, fr., Pullman.

Women’s swimming: Maria Bourekis, Whitworth, so., LC.

Men’s tennis: Brenden Archer, Whitworth, fr., Shadle Park; Kyle Smithgall, Whitworth, sr., U-Hi/CC Spokane; Ethan Myers, Linfield, jr., Spokane.

Women’s tennis: Madelyn Parkey, Whitworth, jr., Lewiston.

Men’s track & field: Joseph Tingstad, Whitworth, jr., Pullman; Travis Herrera, Whitworth, jr., Ferris; Matthew Naccarato, Whitworth, sr., Central Valley.

Women’s track & field: Carmen Winslow, Whitworth, fr., G-Prep; Yessinia Delcid, Whitworth, jr., Mt. Spokane; Alexis Caniglia, Whitworth, so., Ferris; Anna Johnson, George Fox, so., U-Hi; Neely Harding, sr., PLU, U-Hi.

• With 214 names on the 2019-20 NWC Scholar-Athlete award list, Whitworth once again led the conference, surpassing its previous record of 196 in 2018-19. To be eligible, a student-athlete must have a GPA of 3.50 or higher.

The Pirates posted an overall GPA of 3.57, led by women’s soccer (3.81), women’s golf (3.80) and women’s track & field (3.80). The GPA for all women’s teams was 3.73, while the men’s teams posted a 3.38 GPA.

• The Idaho women were selected by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America for a 13th consecutive semester for Scholar All-America Team honors for the spring of 2020.

Idaho compiled a team GPA of 3.60 and had 22 members, including all eight graduating seniors, named to the Western Athletic Conference All-Academic team. The Whitworth women and men were also recognized as Scholar All-America teams.

Because of institutional adjustments to grading systems brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened semester, the CSCAA announced it elected not to publish GPAs.

• Led by Eastern Washington senior Madalyn Ardueser, who was honored for a fourth straight year, 11 women from the area’s four Division I schools were named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-America Scholar list with GPAs of 3.5 or above.

That’s among the most stringent qualifying standards in college athletics.

Eastern also led the way with five selections. Ardueser was joined by senior teammate Megan Ohland, who earned her second award; junior Alexa Clark (third); sophomore Jaelin Ishikawa (second); and freshman Morgan Baum.

Gonzaga landed three on the list, sophomores Federica Torre and Quynn Duong, who were honored for the first time, and freshman Cassie Kim.

Washington State sophomores Amy Chu, who earned her second, and Darcy Habgood, recognized for the first time, and Idaho senior Laura Gerner, who also received her first award, round out the list of area honorees.

At the Division III level, Pacific Lutheran senior Sami Birney from Clarkston was recognized.

• Daniel Roy‘s 2019-20 year at Stanford didn’t wind up the way he had envisioned when the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships were wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the sophomore from Gonzaga Prep did collect his second All-America honor.

Roy, an All-American as a freshman for a 12th-place finish in the 200 breaststroke, qualified for the season-ending meet again when he finished second in the Pac-12 200 breast. Due to the cancellation, the NCAA awarded all individuals in the championships All-America status.

Golf

Happy birthday Pat Carey!

On his 73rd birthday July 1, Carey scored his first hole-in- one, acing the 120-yard sixth hole at Downriver during the Wednesday Night League, using a 7-wood.

• Bill Mann had a hole-in-one at Downriver, acing the 200-yard eighth with a 6-iron.

• Hugo Peterson aced the 123-yard sixth hole at Downriver with an 8-iron.

Rowing

Andrew Derrick, an accomplished international rower who turned Seattle Pacific into a nationally ranked Division II program in four years as the Falcons’ head coach, has been hired as the new head coach of the Gonzaga University women’s program.

Derrick, who replaces Marisa Wortman, GU’s head coach the last two seasons, was a three-time Pac-10 champion, once a national champion and twice a national runner-up in four years rowing at the University of Washington (2000-04).

He represented the U.S. in international events in 1999 and 2001, winning a silver medal at the U-23 World Championships in 2001.

When he took over at Seattle Pacific in 2016 after six years building Central Oklahoma into a Division II national contender, Derrick found four rowers. In just over two years, the program had 35 members and was competing in national championships.

In 2019, the Falcons placed fourth at the NCAA Championships, and prior to the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Seattle Pacific ranked No. 4 nationally in the CRCA/U.S. Rowing Coaches D-II national poll.

Miscellany

Washington State director of athletics Pat Chun has been named co-chair of the newly formed Pac-12 Social Justice & Anti-Racism Advisory Group along with USC faculty athletics representative Alan Green. It’s one in a series of initial steps the conference is initiating to promote social justice and combat racism.