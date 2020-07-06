Former Gonzaga guard Kevin Pangos joins Russian team

Kevin Pangos is on the move.

The former Gonzaga great has agreed to a one-year contract with BC Zenit, based in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Terms weren’t disclosed, but Pangos was pursued by numerous EuroLeague teams, including Panathinaikos, Crvena Zvezda and Valencia, Eurohoops.net reported.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to play for Zenit next season,” Pangos said in a team release. “I have heard great things about the club and the city and can’t wait to get there and build towards a successful season.”

The news broke over the weekend that Pangos wouldn’t be returning to FC Barcelona after a two-year stint. Pangos was sidelined most of last season with a foot injury but returned for limited duty at the season-ending tournament in June. He averaged 7 points and 3.2 assists in his first season with the Spanish team.

Pangos began his professional career with Gran Canaria in Spain and was named All-EuroCup second team in 2016.

He then played two years for Zalgiris Kaunas, earning All-EuroLeague second-team honors after helping the Lithuanian squad reach the 2018 Final Four.

Pangos, 27, has played five seasons internationally in addition to several stints on Canadian national teams. He averaged 12.8 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 41.5% on 3-pointers in his four-year GU career.

“He will bring aboard his leadership qualities, multiple offensive options and constant threat to the opponents,” Zenit coach Xavi Pascual said.

Jones signs to play in Germany

Former Zag Jeremy Jones has signed with the Hakro Merlins in Crailsheim, Germany.

Jones had a big year in his first professional season with the Kapfenberg Bulls in Austria. He averaged 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds, playing part of the season with former GU teammate Eric McClellan.

Jones played three seasons at Gonzaga after transferring from Rice. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 3.1 points and 3.2 rebounds as a senior in 2019.