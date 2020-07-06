Fairways ready for Lilac City Invitational in late July

The rescheduled Lilac City Invitational expects to proceed with a few adjustments.

The 56th Lilac golf tournament has been shortened to 54 holes from its customary 72 holes. The event will run from July 31-Aug. 2 at the Fairways with pro and amateur divisions.

Organizers announced in May it was pushing the tournament back from June 4-7 to late July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The typical social mingling before and after the round won’t be taking place for obvious reasons,” Fairways pro Kris Kallem said. “However, there’s pent-up demand for competitive golfers, both pro and am, to throw some money in a hat and go play for it.

“It will really be no different than what we’ve been offering since reopening (May 5) under strict social-distancing guidelines.”

Kallem said the course is in great condition.

“We’ll have an optional skins game, online scoring results, great pace of play and hopefully some sponsorship money is raised to support the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Spokane,” Kallem said. “We were able to aerate greens in April and get that out of the way. Greens are getting faster each week and the rough is lush and full from the wet spring. It will be a challenging but fun track to compete on.”

For entry information, contact the course at (509) 747-8418 or email questions to fairwaysgolfcourse@comcast.com.

The Rosauers Open Invitational, a PGA Pacific Northwest Section major and a July fixture on the golf calendar, was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The tournament will return next year.