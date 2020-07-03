Carlos Rosario makes it official, signs with WSU basketball

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Carlos Rosario made it official on Friday.

The incoming freshman signed his National Letter of Intent as Washington State basketball coach Kyle Smith completed an already impressive class.

Rosario (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) committed to the Cougars two weeks ago and joins Efe Abogidi (Delta State, Nigeria), TJ Bamba (Bronx, New York), Dishon Jackson (Vallejo, California), Andrej Jakimovski (Skopje, Macedonia) and Jefferson Koulibaly (Montreal) in WSU’s top-30 ranked recruiting class.

“We are thrilled to add Carlos to our program,” Smith said. “His addition provides us with another player with length and athleticism on the perimeter. His ballhandling and size makes him unique, giving him the ability to defend and create offense.

“He came to the United States from the Dominican Republic to chase his dream of playing basketball at the highest level. Carlos is hungry and driven. We are thrilled that he has chosen Washington State to pursue his American dream.”

A 6-foot-7 wing, Rosario came to the United States prior to his junior year from the Dominican Republic to play at Veritas Prep in California.

Playing for the young program, Rosario helped lead his team to a 22-12 record as a senior averaging 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in just his second season. In just two years at Veritas Prep, Rosario played his way into the top ranks of recruits in the state, ranking No. 14 in California, according to 247Sports.com.

Throughout the year, the lanky wing made a name for himself at elite prep tournaments such as the Jerry Tarkanian Classic, earning all-tournament honors, and playing along the top recruits in the country in the Grind Session prep circuit.