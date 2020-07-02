On the Air
Thu., July 2, 2020
Friday
Auto racing – 5:55 a.m. Formula One, Practice 2 (ESPN2)
11:30 a.m.: ARCA, Menards Series (NBCSN)
1:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Qualifying (NBCSN)
Golf – Noon: PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, second round (GOLF)
Saturday
Auto racing – 2:55 a.m.: Formula One, Practice 3 (ESPN2)
5:55 a.m.: Formula One, Qualifying (ESPN)
9 a.m.: IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix (NBC)
Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (NBC)
3 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech, Rolex 24 (NBCSN)
Basketball – Noon: TBT, Big X vs. Jackson TN Underdogs (ESPN)
2 p.m.: TBT, Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars (ESPN)
5 p.m.: TBT, House of ’Paign vs. War Tampa (ESPN)
7 p.m. TBT, Team CP3 vs. Mid American Unity (ESPN)
Boxing – 6 p.m.: Top Rank (ESPN)
Golf – 10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round (GOLF)
Noon: PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round (CBS)
Hot dog eating – 9 a.m.: 2020 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest (ESPN)
Horse racing – 7 a.m.: English Oaks and English Derby (FS1)
10 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races, from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York (FS1)
2 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series (NBC/NBCSN)
Soccer (men’s)– 4:25 a.m., Premier League: Brighton at Norwich City (NBCSN)
6:55 a.m.: Premier League, Bournemouth at Manchester United (NBCSN)
9:25 a.m.: Premier League, Arsenal at Wolverhampton (NBCSN)
10:45 a.m.: German Super Cup, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich (ESPN2)
11:55 a.m.: Premier League, Watford at Chelsea (NBCSN)
Soccer (women’s) – 2 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup, Utah FC vs. Sky Blue FC (CBSSN)
Sunday
Auto racing – 6:05 a.m.: Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix (ESPN)
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 (NBC)
Basketball – 11 a.m.: TBT, Jimmy V vs. Herd That (ESPN)
1 p.m.: TBT, Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer (ESPN)
4 p.m.: TBT, Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey (ESPN
6 p.m.: TBT, Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw (ESPN)
Golf – 10 a.m.: PGA Tour, The Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round (GOLF)
Noon: PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round (CBS)
Horse racing – 10 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races, from Belmont Park (FS1)
Soccer (men’s) – 4 a.m.: Premier League: Sheffield United at Burnley (NBCSN)
6:10 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham at Newcastle United (NBCSN)
8:25 a.m.: Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool (NBCSN)
10:25 a.m.: Serie A: Fiorentina at Parma (ESPN2)
11 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton (NBC)
Soccer (women’s) – 7 a.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup, Houston vs. OL Reign (CBSSN)
2 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup, North Carolina vs. Chicago (CBSSN)
